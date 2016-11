Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Thursday morning, that there may be no solution to the December 25th uprooting of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona under a Supreme Court order.

Liberman told a gathering of local-authority spokesmen, "The people of Amona and Ofra are normative and law abiding people - it's not their fault. We may not find a solution. We must not delude ourselves."

