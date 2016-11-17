11:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cabinet to OK 4% increase for yeshivas The cabinet is expected to approve, Sunday, a 48-million-shekel increase to the budget for yeshiva and collel funding as part of coalition agreements between the Likud and haredi-religious parties. Full story



