  Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16

Cabinet to OK 4% increase for yeshivas

The cabinet is expected to approve, Sunday, a 48-million-shekel increase to the budget for yeshiva and collel funding as part of coalition agreements between the Likud and haredi-religious parties.

