10:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Charges against former chief rabbi won't be erased The Jerusalem District Court denied, Thursday, a request by former chief Ashkenazic rabbi Yonah Metzger to delete a corruption indictment against him. Full story



