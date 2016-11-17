Charges filed against organ-trafficking ring

Central District prosecutors filed indictments, Thursday morning at the Petach Tikva Magistrates Court, charging four men with a number of charges related to illegal kidney transplants carried out in Turkey between 2013 and 2016.

According to the indictments, the ring bought kidneys from donors who were in financial distress and charged people who needed the kidneys hundreds of thousands of shekels. The ring did not provide followup care or advise the donors on caring for themselves after the donation. In one case a donor received only half of the promised payment and was threatened after he demanded the rest of his money.