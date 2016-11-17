Hotovely: Liberman's words a political attack

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely sharply criticized, Thursday morning, the contention of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that Israel has to agree to a construction freeze in exchange for United States recognition of blocs of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Interviewe by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Hotovely called Liberman's remarks "a political attack", adding "It sabotages Israel's interests and contacts with the incoming administration. In a civilized country such things are not done. One does not enter negotiations publicizing concessions in advance."