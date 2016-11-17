Israeli convicted for targeting Romanian official

(AFP) - An Israeli employee of private intelligence firm Black Cube was ordered to serve 80 days of community service and given a suspended jail sentence of two years and eight months in Romania, Wednesday, after pleading guilty to trying to intimidate the country's crusading anti-corruption chief. David Geclowicz undertook what prosecutors called a campaign of "harassment" to destabilize three people close to Laura Kovesi, the head of Romania's National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), according to the Agerpres news agency. Geclowicz pleaded guilty to targeting Kovesi's team with "multiple threatening telephone calls" and email "piracy" aimed at "uncovering evidence of possible corruption" by Kovesi.

Black Cube employee Ron Weiner has also pleaded guilty and the court will hand down his sentence on November 28. A third Black Cube employee, based in Israel, is the subject of a Romanian arrest warrant.