Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the Palestinian Authority and Minister Ze'ev Elkin have traded accusations at the twenty-second session of the Conference of the Parties Parties to the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, (COP 22) taking place through Friday in Marrakech, Morocco.

Hamdallah accused the "Israeli occupation" of uprooting olive trees and Israeli industries in Judea and Samaria of causing pollution. Elkin, who holds the environment portfolio, responded by saying Bedouin who live in Area B of Judea and Samaria - with shared PA and Israeli control - complained to the Israeli government about a cement factory being built by relatives of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas which is polluting an area designated as a nature reserve.