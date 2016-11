07:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Danon to BDS activists: See you in court! Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told a Wednesday conference at the United Nations to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, “We will not stop until we expose every lie, and unmask the anti-Semitism at the heart of the BDS movement. We are here to tell the BDS activists, ‘see you in court!’ We demand an end to the hate while our enemies demand an end to the Jewish state.” Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs