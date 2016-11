04:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 Cheshvan 16, 5777 , 17/11/16 McGill U paper slammed for banning Zionist op-eds Read more



Jewish and pro-Israel groups slam McGill University student newspaper for refusing to publish articles that "promote a Zionist worldview." ► ◄ Last Briefs