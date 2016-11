A Minnesota man described as a leader of a group of nine people who plotted to travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State (ISIS) group was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

Two other members of what U.S. District Judge Michael Davis repeatedly called a "terrorist cell" — Mohamed Farah and Abdirahman Daud, both 22 — were sentenced earlier Wednesday to 30 years in prison apiece.