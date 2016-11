Police in Kosovo said on Wednesday they arrested 19 suspected Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in the past 10 days in connection with a plan to carry out an attack against Israel’s national soccer team as it visited neighboring Albania.

The police said the suspects were in contact with an ISIS member, the self-declared "commander of Albanians in Syria and Iraq", Lavdrim Muhaxheri, from whom they received orders to attack, reported the Reuters news agency.