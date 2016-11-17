Herzog turns down meeting with British Labour leader

Israeli opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog turned down a meeting with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during his upcoming visit to London, after Corbyn originally requested face-to-face talks, the British Jewish News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, a spokesman for the UK Labour leader had confirmed on Tuesday a meeting would take place when his Israeli counterpart visits the UK later this month for the UK-Israel Shared Strategic Challenges Conference.

On Wednesday, however, Corbyn’s office told the Jewish News that it has been informed in the past 24 hours that Herzog is unable to find time in his schedule to meet Corbyn during this short trip.