The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 21 people have been killed, 5 of them children, when Syrian airstrikes damaged a children's hospital, a blood bank, and a school in eastern Aleppo.
23:23
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16
Syrian children's hospital hit in government airstrikes
