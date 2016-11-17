23:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Syrian children's hospital hit in government airstrikes Read more



The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 21 people have been killed, 5 of them children, when Syrian airstrikes damaged a children's hospital, a blood bank, and a school in eastern Aleppo. ► ◄ Last Briefs