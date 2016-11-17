IsraelNationalNews.com

Syrian children's hospital hit in government airstrikes

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 21 people have been killed, 5 of them children, when Syrian airstrikes damaged a children's hospital, a blood bank, and a school in eastern Aleppo.

