Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 'To destroy a house is to destroy a family'



Residents of the nine homes in the town of Ofra which are slated for demolition came to the Knesset Wednesday to ask the government and the legislature to find a solution to prevent the destruction of their homes. The residents held a press conference in the Knesset. Ester Brot, one of the residents, said: "Behind the name of Amona, Ofra, and Netiv Ha'avot, stand families and (real) people. To destroy a house is to destroy a family. I don't feel that justice was done here, not for us and not for those who claim ownership of the land."