Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Top Parisian chef hits back at BDS activists over trip to Israel



A top Parisian chef targeted by promoters of a boycott against Israel for his plans to visit the Jewish state hit back against his critics, whom he accused of dishonesty and discrimination. Stéphane Jégo has leveled the accusations in correspondence on social media with activists for the BDS movement against Israel who in recent weeks have picketed outside his Parisian bistro and criticized him online for his attendance this month at an international culinary festival taking place in Tel Aviv.