Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16
Driver fell asleep, drove off cliff to his death



Rabbi Yosef Baruch Ronen, 45, of Beitar Illit, killed in car accident after falling asleep at the wheel. ► ◄ Last Briefs