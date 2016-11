12:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 'Attorney General won't defend the Regulation Law? So we will' Read more



The Legal Forum for Israel said that it would defend the Regulation Law free of charge after AG expressed unwillingness to do so.