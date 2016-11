09:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Watch: Shaquille O’Neal dances the hora at a Jewish wedding As the band sings 'Moshiach! Moshiach!' Shaq and seemingly diminutive guests dance in a small circle, beaming. Read more







