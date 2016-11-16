House extends Iran sanctions for 10 years

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed bills renewing sanctions on Iran for 10 years and imposing new sanctions on Syria, Reuters reported.

The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming majority of 419 to one for a 10-year reauthorization of the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), a law first adopted in 1996 to punish investments in Iran's energy industry and deter Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The House also passed by voice vote a bill that would sanction the government of Syria, and supporters including Russia and Iran, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.