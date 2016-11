05:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Ginsburg looking forward to Trump's naming of a ninth justice Read more



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looking forward to Donald Trump’s naming of a ninth justice to fill out the high court. ► ◄ Last Briefs