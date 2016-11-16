Paul Ryan was re-elected by the House Republican conference on Tuesday to serve a second term as speaker of the House, CNN reports.
The official vote installing him as the speaker will come in early January, when the next session of Congress begins.
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16
Paul Ryan re-elected as House Speaker
