State Department condemns Russian airstrikes in Syria

The State Department on Tuesday strongly condemned Russia's resumption of air strikes in Syria, saying the targeting of hospitals and civilians in cities like Aleppo was a violation of international law.

"We strongly condemn the resumption of air strikes in Syria by the Russians as well as the Syrian regime," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters. "The most recent reported attacks were on five hospitals and one mobile clinic in Syria. We believe it's a violation of international law."