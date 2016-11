Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said in an interview aired on Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be a "natural ally" if he fulfills his pledge to fight "terrorists".

"We cannot tell anything about what he's going to do, but if... he is going to fight the terrorists, of course we are going to be ally, natural ally in that regard with the Russian, with the Iranian, with many other countries," the Syrian president told Portugal's RTP state television.