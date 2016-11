00:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Cheshvan 15, 5777 , 16/11/16 Airline employee shot and killed in Oklahoma City airport A Southwest Airlines employee was shot and killed on Tuesday at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport, Fox News reported. Authorities identified the victim as Michael Winchester, 52. No description of a suspect was immediately available, and the background to the incident remains unclear.



