23:45
  Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16

Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Turkish Fenerbahce

The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Tuesday night recovered from a series of recent losses, and defeated Turkish Fenerbahce by a score of 87-77.

With the win, Maccabi recorded its third victory of the season in the Euroleague.



