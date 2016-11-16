The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Tuesday night recovered from a series of recent losses, and defeated Turkish Fenerbahce by a score of 87-77.
With the win, Maccabi recorded its third victory of the season in the Euroleague.
News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16
Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Turkish Fenerbahce
