MK Litzman prevents vote on Muezzin Law

Member of Knesset Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) submitted an appeal, Tuesday, against a bill to control the volume of the call to prayer emanating from mosques. The appeal prevented a preliminary plenum vote on the measure, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset published a letter thanking the health minister for his move. Odeh said Prime Minister Binyamin "Netanyahu is trying to court his crowd of voters on the extreme right by putting up a bad and unnecessary law whose sole purpose is the marking of and incitement against the Arab minority. I thank Minister Litzman because he filed the appeal and stopped the bill from coming up, and I really believe a significant step was made today in cooperation between the disadvantaged of society."