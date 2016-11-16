Police seek help in locating missing Ashkelon senior

The police are seeking the public's help in locating 78-year-old Nina Kikalshvili, with whom contact has been lost since Tuesday afternoon, when she was last seen on Amioz Street in Ashkelon.

Kikalshvili was wearing a black-and-white dress with a black head covering and a bracelet with details about her children. She suffers from Alzheimers Disease and is not carrying a cellular phone. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashkelon police station at (08) 677 1490 or the national police switchboard (100).