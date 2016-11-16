Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expessed hope, Tuesday, that United States President Barack Obama wouldn't unleash any anti-Israel surprises at the United Nations in his final weeks in office.
News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16
PM: Obama should not change policy at UN in final weeks
