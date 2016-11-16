Former NSC member suspected of corruption

Police questioned a former senior member of the National Security Council on Tuesday on allegations of fraud, money laundering and breach of trust. He is suspected of advancing the affairs of a private businessman from abroad in exchange for money and favors to him and his family, and not reporting the ties to the businessman to authorities.

The former senior NSC member and a female suspect were detained for questioning on Tuesday morning following an undercover investigation. They also searched their homes and relevant businesses. At the end of the interrogation, the two were released to house arrest and other restrictive conditions.