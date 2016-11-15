Sarkozy denies receiving money from Gaddafi

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy denied on Tuesday receiving money from deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his election bid in 2007, calling claims by Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine a "crude manipulation", according to Reuters.

In a filmed interview released earlier in the day by the news website Mediapart, Takieddine said he had transferred about 5 million euros ($5.4 million) of illicit funding from Gaddafi's former intelligence chief Abdullah Senussi to Sarkozy and his campaign director Claude Gueant. Sarkozy's lawyer, Thierry Herzog said, "Legal proceedings will be launched in response."