20:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 El Al: 4 more flights affected by pilots El Al Israel Airlines announced delays and other changes in takeoff times, Tuesday evening, citing sanctions by pilots. Flight 317 to London left two hours late on an Arkia plane. Flight 001 to New York and Flight 081 to Bangkok were postponed to Wednesday morning. Flight 027 to New York was postponed to Wednesday afternoon.



