19:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Report: Trump donated to aid disengagement evacuees Read more



A new report finds that Donald Trump donated large amounts of money to aid Sinai evacuees in the 1980s and disengagement evacuees in 2005. ► ◄ Last Briefs