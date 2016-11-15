Rabid fox in the Tzfat area

A fox which tested positive for rabies was found, Tuesday, on Moshav Kerem Ben Zimra, next to the central Galilee city of Tzfat.

There were no immediate reports of exposure to the animal. Health authorities ask anyone who may have been in contact with a stray animal or has animals who may have been in contact with a stray since the end of October to contact the health office in Tzfat at (04) 699 4257 or (04) 699 4218, their local health office or nearest hospital emergency room for preventative treatment.