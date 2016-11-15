US anti-BDS legislation targets bodies such as UN

Peter J. Roskam (R-IL) and Juan Vargas (D-CA) have introduced the Protecting Israel Against Economic Discrimination act in the House of Representatives to push back against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. A media release by Roskam's office says, "This bill specifically combats attempts by intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations to engage in politically-charged economic warfare against Israel." Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) have introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

The release notes a 2016 United Nations Human Rights Council resolution which urged member countries to pressure companies to divest from or terminate contracts with Israel and even called for the creation of a “blacklist” of companies doing business with Israeli entities.