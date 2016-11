17:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Thousands to come to Hevron for Shabbat Chayei Sarah Read more



Many thousands are expected to come to Hevron for Shabbat Chayei Sarah. The event will commemorate 50 years since the Six Day War. ► ◄ Last Briefs