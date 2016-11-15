Ofra: We face a particular judicial threat

The Samarian Jewish community of Ofra called on Knesset members, Tuesday, to vote on Wednesday in favor of the first reading of the Normalization Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The community said the vote must be accompanied by "a commitment to support the insertion of significant changes during the legislative process to comply with the demands of the attorney general and be able to stand the test of the Supreme Court. The settlement enterprise as a whole and Ofra in particular are under serious judicial threat that requires brave and wise legislation that will withstand the High Court of Justice."