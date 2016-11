17:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 New order places criminal status on husbands who refuse 'get' Read more



A new policy directive calls to institute criminal proceedings against husbands who refuse to grant a religious bill of divorce to their wives. ► ◄ Last Briefs