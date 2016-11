13:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 CER: Anti-Semitism concerns in Europe after Trump election. Read more



Donald Trump's election as US president raises concerns among European Jews of a rise in anti- Semitism from far-right European parties. ► ◄ Last Briefs