11:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Terrorist sentenced to 17.5 years in jail for stabbing soldier. Read more



20-year-old terrorist who stabbed and seriously injured a soldier in Afula last year was sentenced to 17.5 years in jail. ► ◄ Last Briefs