Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 MK Benny Begin(Likud): I will vote against Normalization Law



LIkud MK Benny Begin says he will vote against the proposed Normalization Law Wednesday as it is a "poor solution" to the Amona issue. ► ◄ Last Briefs