09:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Tourism Minister: High Court insulted GSS Read more



Tourism Minister Yariv Levin(Likud) claimed that the High Court acted contemptuously towards the GSS request to delay Amona evacuation. ► ◄ Last Briefs