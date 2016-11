06:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16 Baseball signed by World War II spy sells for over $17,000 Read more



One of only two baseballs known to be signed by Moe Berg, a former major league catcher who served as a U.S. spy, sells for $17,029. ► ◄ Last Briefs