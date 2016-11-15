EU Ambassador blasts 'Regulation Law'

The EU Ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, on Monday blasted the so-called “Regulation Law”, which was approved on Sunday by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and which would normalize the status of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria whose status is problematic.

If passed by the Knesset, the law will normalize towns built on non-government land which received government support and infrastructure, but lacked a formal building plan at the outset, as is often the case in new Israeli communities on both sides of the pre-1967 borders.