Journalist Tatiana Hoffman dies at 69

Channel 2 News’ international affairs editor Tatiana Hoffman died on Monday at the age of 69 after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Jerusalem.

Hoffman, a native of Prague, began her career in the media in 1964 when she broadcast on Prague state radio. In 1968, she won an award on behalf of the Israeli Journalists Association and was invited to attend the award ceremony in Israel. During her short visit to Israel, the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia and she was unable return to Prague, ultimately landing a job on Kol Yisrael radio before joining Channel 2 in 1993.

Hoffman is survived by her mother, three children and her partner, painter and photographer Aryeh Azan. Funeral details have not yet been made public.