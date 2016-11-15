IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16

2 infants diagnosed with drug-resistant bacteria

Two premature babies have been infected with the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae bacteria (CRE) at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.

This comes after four premature babies were found to be infected with CRE in the same hospital last month.



