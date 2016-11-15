Two premature babies have been infected with the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae bacteria (CRE) at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.
This comes after four premature babies were found to be infected with CRE in the same hospital last month.
|
01:16
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5777 , 15/11/16
2 infants diagnosed with drug-resistant bacteria
Two premature babies have been infected with the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae bacteria (CRE) at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.
This comes after four premature babies were found to be infected with CRE in the same hospital last month.
Last Briefs