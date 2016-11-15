News Briefs

United States military forces and the CIA may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan through the "cruel and violent" interrogation of detainees, mostly between 2003 and 2004, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday, according to AFP.

There was a "reasonable basis to believe that, in the course of interrogating these detainees ... members of the U.S. armed forces and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency resorted to techniques amounting to the commission of the war crimes of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape," chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

