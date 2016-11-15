Obama: Give Trump a chance

President Barack Obama admitted on Monday that he has concerns about the presidency of Donald Trump, but also urged Americans to give the President-elect a chance.

Speaking to reporters in his first press conference since the elections, Obama said he was certain after meeting Trump last week that his successor "sincere" about being president for all Americans. At the same time he also called on the President-elect to reach out to people who felt anxious after the explosive rhetoric of the campaign, including women and minorities.