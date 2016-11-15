23:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cooler through Thursday It will be partly cloudy overnight with fog or mist in the northern Negev and the Jezreel Valley. Significant cooling will bring temperatures to their seasonal average, mainly in the mountains and inland regions. Increasing cloudiness on Wednesday with a chance of isolated light rain and temperatures slightly below average, mainly in the mountains. There's a chance of very light rain Thursday morning. Otherwise partly cloudy and slightly warmer. It will be warmer Friday with easterly morning winds in the north. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 22Celsius/71Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 26C/78F; Golan Heights: 23/73;

Tel Aviv: 24/75; Be'er Sheva': 25/77; Dead Sea: 27/80; Eilat: 29/84



