UN envoy: Balata could explode

The United Nation's top official on the Israeli-Palestinian Autority peace process told Agence France Presse on Monday he was concerned the Balata refugee camp in the Samarian PA city of Shechem could "explode" if intra-PA clashes worsen, during what his officials said was the first visit in "years" by a top UN official to the camp.

Envoy Nikolay Mladenov met with civil society figures and politicians including those believed to be opposed to Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Balata has seen an uptick of violence in recent weeks, with PA security officials attempting a series of raids to capture alleged criminals in the camp -- leading to gunbattles. Analysts say Abbas sees the camp as a base for support for political rival Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently in exile in the United Arab Emirates. Mladenov said he had visited the camp to send a message that the "international community is watching" the situation on the ground. He told AFP, "If you forget about these communities they will explode."