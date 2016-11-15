Report: Wrong to give Medvedev agricultural UAV

There were a number of problems with Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel's gift of a drone from Rechovot's Volcani agricultural institute to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during his visit last week, according to Channel 10 Television.

Israel removed an American-made camera before giving him the agricultural research vehicle, but later it became apparent that the Israel had signed an agreement with the European Union not to transfer the UAV to another country. Volcani still has the remote control that runs the drone and is holding onto it until it gets a budget for a replacement aircraft. Ariel's office declined comment.